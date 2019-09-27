Nine dogs saved by local animal rescue group

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Nine malnourished dogs have been recovered in Humansville by Rescue One.

The group had only planned to feed and water them but when they arrived at the property last night they saw how bad their condition was.

Nicky Gramm, with Rescue One, says she got a call about 10 dogs but found out one had been shot by a sheriff.

The dog was aggressive due to starvation.

Many of the animals had spines and ribs showing.

One also had a dislocated shoulder with a very thin puppy.

Five dogs were sharing a 6 by 12 pen and were attacking each other.

Gramm estimates they’d been abandoned for weeks and now need help getting them homes.

“Guys this is an immediate need because they’re going to come out here and start killing these dogs,” Gramm said. “So, we need to get them out of here. We just need places for them to go. If you can help, please message us. We can meet you at the office tonight. We’ll go ahead and get them out of here.”

Gramm says a few dogs were left behind to be picked up by the Polk County Humane Society.

According to Rescue One, charges are being processed by the city.