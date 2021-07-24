Nine arrested as authorities continue investigation into missing Howell County man

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities continue to investigate to the disappearance of a Howell County man who was reported missing over seven months ago.

Ira Brisco and his roommate Limon Little have been missing since December 17, 2020, according to Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, as of Saturday there have been nine arrests made in connection with the missing person case. Authorities have also followed up on more than 100 reports. The sheriff’s office says arrests and charges were due to unrelated crimes, but they have been used to move the investigation forward.

Investigators have used several techniques to try and find Briscoe and Little such as search warrants, investigative subpoenas, and over 100 interviews.

Numerous locations in the State of Missouri have been searched, such as Howell County, Oregon County, Douglas County, and the City of West

Plains and parts of Arkansas.

“The gravity of this case has been prioritized above other significant cases and the man-hours accumulated during this investigative process is expansive. Lastly, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to remain vigilant in gaining the necessary closure for all those involved.” Howell County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on the missing person case, you are asked to call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.