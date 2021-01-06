Nicholas Godejohn asks judge to set aside murder conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nicholas Godejohn has asked a Greene County judge to set aside his murder conviction in the death of Dee Dee Blanchard.

According to court records, Godejohn made the request on Dec. 29. On Monday (1/4/21) his attorneys sought an extension to file an amended motion. On Wednesday, the judge granted a 30-day extension.

Godejohn was sentenced in court in February 2019 for the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in late 2018. He now will spend life in prison for the murder charge and 25 years for the armed criminal action charge. The two will run concurrently. He was given no chance at parole.

Gypsy Blanchard, who was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in Dee Dee’s death, is currently serving ten years in prison.

During the murder investigation, detectives uncovered Dee Dee had been able to convince people for years her daughter suffered from several conditions that made her wheel-chair bound.

These revelations significantly impacted the plea agreement worked out between the prosecutor and Blanchard’s defense team.

Godejohn met Gypsy over the internet, detectives say, and Godejohn traveled to Missouri to carry out the murder.

