Nguyen Win Situation: The Moment of Magic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With names like David Copperfield, Houdini, and David Blaine, magic has captivated audiences for decades.

Tony meets Illusionist Sean-Paul, Juliana Faye the Ghost Talker, and local law enforcer Cody Lowery. The three magicians reveal their origins and how they first got into the world of magic.

Lowery creates a brand-new trick for Tony and after stunning him, he reveals how to piece together a more complete trick.

Murphy’s Law is the crux of the Nguyen Win Situation. Here’s the problem with being a magician in this time and age… Monkeys.

Find Sean-Paul & Juliana at their theater in Eureka Springs or on www.intriguetheater.com

Find Cody Lowery on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CodyLoweryMagic/