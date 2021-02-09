Next phase of Grant Avenue Parkway project soon to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council said it’s getting closer to the next phase of the Grant Avenue Parkway project in its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The project will stretch Grant Avenue three miles from the Wonders of Wildlife on Sunshine through Downtown Springfield.

“We’re super excited,” said Jeff Schrag, Mother’s Brewing Company founder and owner. “You know, linkages in urban areas like Springfield just allow folks to really appreciate the community and appreciate the different amenities.”

When the project is complete, the city hopes it will improve transportation, economic development, quality of life and community revitalization.

“Anything you can do to make an area more pedestrian or bicycle-friendly I just think is a nod toward the future and a nod toward more livability,” said Schrag.

There could be as many as 15 properties displaced by the project. The City Council said it will work with those property owners to make sure they’re adequately compensated.

“Any right of way or property that’s needed for the project will be fairly compensated through the appraisal process and the federal property acquisition process,” said Steve Prange, CMT lead project consultant.

The Grant Avenue Parkway is being done with a “design/build” process. Those working on the project are coming up with a design and then taking bids. The city will ask firms to submit a design as well as plans to carry it out.

The multi-year project is expected to break ground in late 2022, with completion in 2023 or 2024.