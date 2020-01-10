Nexstar media group launches new bureau in the state capital

JEFFERSON CITY, MO.– Nexstar Broadcasting announced the launch of Missouri’s first broadcast and digital news bureau in Jefferson City.

The bureau is located inside the state capital building. The bureau will provide top-notch news coverage to 2.5 million viewers in Missouri.

The Nexstar television markets in Missouri are St Louis (KTVI, KPLR), Kansas City (WDAF), Springfield (KOLR, KRBK), and Joplin (KSNF, KODE).

Jerry Walsh, Nexstar’s Vice President of Local Content Development said, “Our local news reporters will be on the scene as Missouri’s lawmakers debate and vote on critical issues, reporting live from the capital. Nexstar journalists will be there when news breaks, talking directly with lawmakers about the latest legislation being enacted and its impact on ordinary Missourians. Finally, this bureau also enables us to produce exclusive special reports and investigative stories about important statewide issues.”

The bureau officially opened on January 8, 2020.

The Jeff City bureau is Nexstar’s 20 across the nation.

Tim Busch, Nexstar Broadcasting’s President said, “Nexstar’s Missouri State Capitol News Bureau gives us the ability to provide exclusive content to the individual communities we serve across the ‘Show-Me’ state.”