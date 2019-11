NEWTON COUNTY, Ar.– Newton County sheriff’s office is looking for Sherry Lynn Babcock, 51, of Kansas.

She was reported missing on Nov. 26 but has not been home since Nov. 16.

Her car was abandoned in Ponca Arkansas. She left the car unlocked with her personal item inside.

Babcock is 5′ 2′, 125 lbs with blue eyes and blond hair.

If anyone has any information on Babcock contact Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-446-5124.