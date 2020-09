NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.– A crash involving one car and one ATV has left one person dead.

At about 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Gerald Marble, 65, was traveling East on their ATV approximately seven miles outside of Neosho. An approaching car struck the back of the vehicle, ejecting Marble.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was tested for alcohol.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 88th fatality for 2020.