News-Leader employees to form a union

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some journalists in Springfield are working to form a union and say they want to make sure they have a voice in discussions about their future.

Every full-time employee at the Springfield News-Leader is filing a card to call for a vote to establish a union called the “Springfield News Guild.”

A release from the Springfield news guild says they want to negotiate a contract with their parent company that includes fair wages and benefits.

They also say they want to have a seat at the table when the company orders layoffs or cost-cutting measures.

Late last year, the News-Leader’s parent company, Gannett, merged with Gatehouse Media.

We reached out to the company, and have not received a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories