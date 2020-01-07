News-Leader employees to form a union

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some journalists in Springfield are working to form a union and say they want to make sure they have a voice in discussions about their future.

Every full-time employee at the Springfield News-Leader is filing a card to call for a vote to establish a union called the “Springfield News Guild.”

A release from the Springfield news guild says they want to negotiate a contract with their parent company that includes fair wages and benefits.

They also say they want to have a seat at the table when the company orders layoffs or cost-cutting measures.

Late last year, the News-Leader’s parent company, Gannett, merged with Gatehouse Media.

We reached out to the company, and have not received a response.