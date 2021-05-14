News anchor Steve Savard joins the KOLR10 evening news team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Beginning Monday, a new face and voice come to TV news in southwest Missouri with the local debut of former St. Louis news anchor Steve Savard on KOLR10.

The multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist and sportscaster will join Heather Lewis to co-anchor the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts on the Springfield CBS affiliate.

The “Voice of the St. Louis Rams” from 1999 to 2015 and lead news anchor on St. Louis CBS station KMOV from 2013 to 2020, Savard is excited to come to Springfield.

“My wife Jennifer and our two dogs are looking forward to making Springfield our home,” he said this week. “We’re gonna’ be fully immersed in the Springfield community.”

A former professional football player with the Dallas Cowboys, Savard moved from sports reporting to the news anchor position at KMOV in 2013 and holds six Emmy awards for his work in St. Louis.

He said his “number one goal” at KOLR10 is to earn the trust of viewers: “So much about what we do in our business is subjective,” he said of the choices news outlets must make every day. “But two things you can control are your professionalism and preparation.”

KOLR10 News Director Lissa Hamblen said, “We are excited to have a veteran journalist join Heather each night” and stressed that at KOLR10, “Ethics drives every decision we make when it comes to choices of coverage, and it was an immediate bond between Steve and myself. Getting details of a story right before we worry about being first is a value we share.”

Savard added, “I believe very strongly that our job as TV journalists is to present the story as facts and trust that the people watching me are smart enough to draw their own conclusions.”

Savard begins at KOLR10 on Monday, May 17, 2021.