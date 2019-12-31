New Year’s Eve celebrations prompt pet safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– New Year’s Eve is a night of celebrations. But, the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is asking you to take on one more task before ringing in the new year:

Making sure your pet is safe.

“You always want to make sure to take care of your pet anytime there is going to be major celebrations such as New Year’s Eve,” said Karen Foutch of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

Foutch says this includes making sure your pet has on a collar.

“A spooked animal can actually run,” said Foutch. “You want to make sure you’re able to get your pet home safely if something does happen.”

She says microchipping your cat or dog can increase the chances of being able to find them.

“Hopefully what a good samaritan will do is take them to a shelter or to a vet,” said Foutch. “They’ll actually be able to scan it and your name will come up with all of your contact information and they’ll be able to contact you and let you know your pet has been found.”

Foutch says if you’re having people over, make sure to set up a quiet place for your pet beforehand.

“Put them in a safe room, maybe a spare room someplace where you know they are going to be comfortable but away from the crowds,” said Foutch.

Don’t forget to check in on them frequently. Foutch says it’s important to make sure alcohol and other foods are out of your pet’s reach.

“You want to make sure you have the poison control’s number handy just in case something does happen to one of your pets,” said Foutch.

Some holiday items that can be harmful to your pet include uncooked dough, poinsettias, wrapped gifts with food among other things.

Foutch says doing these things can help ensure a Happy New Year for both you and your four-legged friend.