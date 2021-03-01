New wrestling school opens in Marionville, Mo

Marionville, Mo.– Marionville, Missouri has opened a brand new wrestling school.

The school is called Tiger Pro Wrestling Academy. It is open to those 18 years or older. The school’s head trainer is a former WWF wrestler, Terry Zeller.

