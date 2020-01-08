New walk-in clinic in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People who need immediate medical care in North Springfield now have a new option.

Ozarks Community Hospital is celebrating the opening of its new walk-in clinic in the 1500 block of Evergreen.

That’s off Glenstone near Interstate 44.

The clinic offers such services as internal medicine, pediatrics, pain management and radiology and diagnostic imaging.

Clinic leaders say no appointments are necessary and they’ve seen a steady uptick in people seeking services since the doors first opened.

“Well if you are familiar with OCH at all you know that our mission is and always has been to care for underserved, and so us being up here and providing this is so important to us and it proves that we are focused on our mission to this day,” said Bernadette Losh, clinic administrator. “We have had such a good response, it has been fantastic. We had patients on our first day open which is great and we’ve watched the numbers tick up since that time.”

The OCH Evergreen clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.