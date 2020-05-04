New video of Mansfield High School’s roof damage

MANSFIELD, Mo. — Strong winds and hail went through Mansfield causing heavy damage to the high school and a few other places.

According to the Superintendent of Mansfield High School, Nate Moore, The building was constructed back in the 1960s and the roof, in particular, was built back in 2002. The roof couldn’t withstand the storms and is now rendered useless.

There were people giving out food this morning, May 4, but the superintendent says most of them were out to lunch when the incident occurred and nobody was hurt.

“We’re fortunate, you know, we’re just blessed that the kids were not here because typically they would be here at 2:00 in the afternoon so that’s the silver lining in this whole deal,” said Moore.

See Nate Moore’s full interview in the video below: