NEW VIDEO: Demolition project to make way for new CoxHealth clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction workers came out early Monday morning to continue the demolition project on National Avenue and Sunshine Street.

CoxHealth is working on building a 22-thousand-square foot clinic that will fill a healthcare gap for Cox patients who live in the middle of the city. The project was announced after City Council members approved changes to zoning at the southwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street in August 2021.

“We were looking at the far east and west side of Sunshine,” said CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. “We also realized that we don’t have a clinic really between essentially Cox South and Cox North. There’s a six-mile stretch.”

Here’s a look at the demolition project as of Monday: