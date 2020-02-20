New treatment in Springfield that fixes scar tissue with lasers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new treatment that can potentially eliminate aggressive surgery has just come to Springfield.

Diana Reeves is a burn victim who is currently using Mercy Hospital’s new laser treatment therapy.

“I couldn’t pick up my ink pen, my papers, everything I pick up I would drop,” said Reeves, “it was very frustrating.”

Reeves was injured in a laundromat explosion, “I had gone in earlier in the day, and put it in to wash, when I came back to put it in the dryer, I started the dryer that I had put the clothes in, and as I turned to walk out, the dryer next to it blew up,” explained Reeves.

After the initial treatment, a nurse told her about this new laser therapy at the hospital.

“She asked me if there was something I could do about the way it looks and my range of motion, was affecting a bit in my hands if I could do something about it would I, and I was like well yes!” said Reeves.

“We have two different types of lasers, they both work, both using light, first laser we have is the CO2 fractional laser,” said Dr. Krisi Causa, the trauma, burn and general surgeon, as well as the burn medical director at Mercy Hospital, “we use the CO2, and once we get the scar tissues softened, we’re able to use that to help with the hyperpigmentation of the scars.”

Reeves is already in the second phase, but Dr. Causa shows us what the CO2 laser does, “if you picture a picket fence, and that’s your normal collagen all in a row,” Dr. Causa explained, “and then you have a five-year-old come to destroy it, and try to rebuild it, it’s all misaligned. And that’s kind of what the scar tissue looks like. Then you go back using the CO2 and you drill little holes in it to try to reorganize the pickets. The other one is the IPL light, it’s an intense pulse light laser. It actually just changes the color of the scar tissue.”

“To me, it’s pretty painful, but it’s worth it,” said Reeves.

The technology can be used for any type of scarring, regardless of how old it is.

Dr. Causa said, “we have people returning that have had injuries from decades ago.”

Reeves said she’s happy she decided to go through with it, “they look great, feel great, and what I feel like is 100% of my range of motion back.”

Dr. Causa said most medical insurance would cover the treatment costs.