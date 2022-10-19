SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Phelps Grove Park has begun construction of a new trail connection consisting of a 1,600-foot path and multiple ADA ramps.

The trail will connect to bike lanes on Brookside Drive over a new pedestrian bridge.

“Thanks to our partners with the Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, Inc., the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, and Springfield Art Museum for working with us to receive this grant funding and to complete this important trail connection,” said Public Works Project Manager Joe Hamp.

The project is expected to take about four months to complete and cost $460,000. Funding for the new trail comes from federal Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funds and a 20% match through the 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax by the City of Springfield.