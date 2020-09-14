New technology filled maker space gives students a hands-on learning experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Libray District has a new room full of educational gadgets called the Edge Maker Space in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

In the new maker space, you will find:

A new 3D printer, in addition to the current printer, that allows a user to print simultaneously if they need to

A laser engraver for creating all kinds of craftwork on a variety of materials including acrylic, wood and leather

A vinyl cutter that will cut letters, shapes, and almost any design the maker can come up with to create terrific signs, lettering, logos, etc., that can then be applied to a variety of surfaces.

Two soldering stations

A film and slide scanner, and a video capture box, to help preserve photographs

The library says this is the first formal maker space allowing individuals to gather and get creative.

“The Maker Space is designed to continue the library’s mission of enabling lifelong learning and enrichment,” said Krissy Sinor, the library training coordinator. “We did some research to determine the types of equipment that might have the most appeal for our community; technology that might be out of reach for many due to costs, accessibility, etc.”

You do have to make an appointment to use the maker space and can do so by calling 417-837-5011.

The Springfield-Greene County Library District opened the Edge Maker Space with two grants. The Library Services and Technology Act funded $8,018, and another $8,000 came from the Friends of the Library, a press release states.