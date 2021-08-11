New talent show looks for contestants in Branson and the Ozarks

BRANSON, Mo – A new talent show opens its doors to contestants from Branson and the Ozarks.

Ozarks Dynacom, the Ozarks Art Council, and the Branson Regional Arts Council are bringing a new talent show to the Ozarks called the Ozarks Dynacom 5 Star Talent Contest.

It will take place from August 16 through mid-November. The public will vote for their favorite acts online and during three live shows.

Ozarks DynaCom is a multi-media and communications company that owns several radio stations in Branson and Harrison, Arkansas, including, KRZK, KOMC, KCAX, KHBZ, and KHOZ.

Beginning August 16th, potential participants can submit an entry for the contest through OzarksDynacom.com or through their radio stations

