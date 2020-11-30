New study finds average career burnout age is 32, and COVID-19 isn’t helping

BRANSON, MO. — A recent survey out of London says the average worker now experiences career burnout at age 32.

As 52% of Americans are worried about their finances during this holiday season, they are forced to now think about their career goals.

On a worldwide scale, a Gallup Poll showed that only 15% of the workers said they are engaged at work. In the U.S., 60% of professionals feel that they are in mediocre or bad jobs. Exhausted young professionals are not a new thing. They know that they must be committed to clients and organizations, but they are doing it while eroding their well-being.

Sabrina Runbeck, a Houston-based Cardiothoracic Surgery PA with more than 10 years of experience in public health and neuroscience, left her career after feeling drained and stuck. She is now an International Peak Performance Speaker empowering young professionals to find their voice and overcome the stress of their personal and professional expectations. She believes younger people are more burned out in their job for a variety of reasons, including trying to do too much too early in their professional careers.

“The culture of always on… we’re constantly going and not knowing actually we have to slow down to be able to speed up.”

As a medical professional, she also believes COVID-19 is adding to the stress of everyday workers, especially those working in the medical field.

Michelle Cole is the nursing manager for the critical care unit at Cox Medical Center Branson. She says her staff has been pushed to their limits this year.

“Our staff has sacrificed a lot. We have given up vacation time. We have given up days off. There’s a nursing shortage, so we’re asking for staff to come in extra, quite frequently, and they’re giving their all to each and every one of these patients,” she adds.