New study compares Chiefs fans with 49ers fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A tech company did a study on how Chiefs fans and 49ers fans matched up.

The research by is being called “Super Bowl fan base DNA pull” where the company looked into loyalty, favorite restaurants, and other things.

It was decided that the two fan bases couldn’t be more different from one another.

The 49ers have an older fan base that ranges around the ages of 35 to 64 years old.

Chiefs fan’s age range is more 25 to 54 years old.

To figure out which fan base is more loyal, crowd sizes were measured from pre-season games to the playoffs to see if the sizes grew.

Crowds of the 49ers fans doubled their crowd size while the Chiefs only grew 9%.

This shows that many fans of the 49ers only jumped on the bandwagon when the team became good.

A few local Chiefs fans were told the results of this study and KOLR10 got their reaction.

“They loyal. Chiefs nation,” Tyraine Miller said. “You see it.”

“We’ve been loyal since the start because this team’s been through a whole lot,” Kellan Scott said. “You know, we worked so hard these past couple years. It’s just something to be proud of, really. And, we’re just proud fans. Loyal fans.”

“They just don’t love them as much as we do,” David Bouer said.

KOLR10’s affiliate station, FOX 40, is up in Sacramento and spoke to a 49ers fan for us.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that weren’t a 49ers fan when I was a 49ers fan, so, it’s okay,” the Niners fan said. “We’ll take more, the merrier.”

In the study, it says Chiefs fans love Dunkin’ Dougnuts, Five Guys and Potbelly. 49ers enjoy Panara Bread, Outback Steakhouse and Popeye’s.