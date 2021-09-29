New Springfield shop offers roller skate customization with a ‘So Cal’ twist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A shop filled with roller skating accessories and clothing have opened their doors for skating enthusiasts.

Bees Knees Roller Skate sells skates, wheels, laces, and fanny packs, all themed around the ’70s So Cal (Southern California) trend according to manager Ciera Wallace.

In fact, a large colorful mural of a skate can be seen along the eastern wall of the building.

The shop encourages skaters of all experiences to customize their own skates. They will also attach wheels, lace boots, and do light repairs. Wallace says there are plans to do complete custom skates using the Vans shoe brand.

Bees Knees Roller Skate is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 301 E. Commercial St.