SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) school board will welcome two new members during Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski won the two positions in the April 5, 2022 election. Each will serve a three-year term.

Byrne and Makoski will be sworn in by Shane Schoeller, the Greene County Clerk Tuesday night.

Also during Tuesday’s school board meeting, the outgoing members will be recognized. One of those members is Charles Taylor, who ran for reelection on April 5 but did not earn the votes needed to win over Byrne and Makoski.

Board President Alina Lehnert decided not to run when her term expired.

Tonight’s reorganization meeting for SPS board members also involves electing or appointing new officers for the positions of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kraft Administrative Center on East St. Louis Street in Springfield.