New Springfield program helps with Alzheimer’s using music

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new music therapy series is helping patients with dealing with memory loss.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a “Music and Memories” series in partnership with the Center for Music Therapy and Wellness and the Greene County Library Systems.

Each Thursday until the end of November there will be a music therapy group for individuals in the early stages of memory loss.

“From 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, the group will meet at the Library Center on the first Thursday of the month, the second Thursday they will meet at the Library Station, the third they’re at Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, on the fourth they will meet at Brentwood Schweitzer. That will repeat in October and November,” says Samantha Whittaker, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, studies have shown music may reduce agitation and improve behavioral issues that are common in people with dementia. Music provides a way to connect, even after verbal communication has become difficult.

For more information call Samantha Whittaker with the Alzheimer’s Association at 417-429-0439