New Springfield Police Department LGBTQ + liaison named

SPRINGFIELD, Mo,– It is national pride month and the Springfield Police Department says in recognition of that it has named an LGBTQ+ liaison.

Lt. Jennifer Charleston will act as a direct point contact for community members to help with positive relationships and focus on safety concerns with the LBGTQ+ community, according to the department.

This role has been in place since 2020.

Leaders in the department say they want to reassure citizens of Springfield that the department values and respects all members of the community.

To learn more about Lieutenant Charleston and the new policy, visit the Springfield Police Department’s website.