STRAFFORD, Mo.– Strafford is welcoming a brand new sports center

A grand opening celebration happened this morning (2/13/2020).

Doors open tonight at 4:30 for free basketball games with room still to join.

SSC is a 33-thousand square foot space on east Evergreen in Strafford, promising something for the whole family.

Its initial focus was basketball, but thanks to community feedback, volleyball is already scheduled for the spring.