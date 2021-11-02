New smart 55+ apartment complex opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- TLC Properties has announced the opening of a new and unique multi-family smart apartment complex.

The Monarch apartments allow residents to do everything from controlling appliances, temperature, security, and lighting with your voice.

Residents of this new smart property will also enjoy amenities like a saltwater pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, butterfly gardens, pickle ball courts, golfing, greenway trail access, library and much more.

“We’re proud to offer an innovative product and first to market services at Monarch,…Our 55+ residents deserve excellence, and we believe that this community will not only be a great place to call home but will deliver an exceptional living experience powered by smart home technology” Sam M. Coryell, President of Coryell Collaborative Group, said.

The Monarch according to a press release, is located at at 611 W. Sunset St., Monarch delivers 112 apartments from micro-studios all the way up to 3-bedrooms with more than 1,250 sqft.