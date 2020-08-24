New site for Greene County Jail sees progress

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- The new site for the Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office received a big concrete addition Monday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the county, the addition is a 56,000-pound shower module. This module is one of 288 shower modules that will be placed in the new jail.
The new jail is located near W. Division Street and Haseltine Road.
Here are more details about the jail:
- Sheriff’s operations will all be under one roof
- It will house not more than 1,407 inmates which is double the size of the current jail
- Bob Dixon says the county paid about $30,000 per acre which totaled to about $680,000 for the 23 acres