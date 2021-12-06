New scam alert in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants to warn the community of a new scam in the area.

The scam consists of a text message that asks the recipient to verify their vaccination status by entering personal information into a fraudulent website form.

The form requests a person’s social security number, name, date of birth, and an uploaded photo of a driver’s license.

The Health Department cautioned in a Twitter thread that they never ask for a social security number over email or text message.

Additionally, the legitimate website for the Health Department has the DHSS logo at the top of the page, and the Missouri Department of Revenue’s myDMV portal appears along the top.

If you submitted your information to this scam, you should take the following steps to protect yourself.

• Contact your financial institutions to notify them of the privacy breach

• Contact the Social Security Administration to report an exposed SSN

• Contact credit reporting services to alert them your information was disclosed

“DHSS has worked with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (OA-ITSD) to take all actions at the state’s disposal to report the site to the proper authorities, although the site is hosted and maintained externally,” the Health Department tweeted.