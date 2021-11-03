New restaurant replaces demolished Nixa mill

NIXA, Mo.- The 14 Mill Market, a new restaurant, will be taking the place of an old mill that was demolished Wednesday.

Leah and Rich Callahan bought the property that the mill sat on about six months ago and spent that time learning about the property’s history, and then they put together their plan for what was to come next.

The Callahans will be putting in a food hall that will feature ten different food vendors or mini restaurants inside. The new project will keep parts of the old mill as the couple wanted to pay respect to the property’s history.

The food hall will also have an all-local menu and a bar. An outdoor stage for local concerts and an entertainment area with corn hole, as well as other games will be available.