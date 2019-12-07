New requirements to the SNAP program impacts those on food stamps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Trump Administration is adding stricter requirements to it’s 2020 federal SNAP Program.

Thousands of people could lose their food stamps because of this change.

People between the age of 18 and 40 will be required to work 20 hours a week in order to receive SNAP benefits in 2020.

An exception will be made for people who have children or are disabled.

Experts predict nearly 700,000 people could lose their food stamps next year.

Kristy Carter, director of Least of These food pantry, says 50% of her clients are on food stamps and this will become a problem since she’s only able to provide five meals a month to families.

“So, who’s going to cover the number of days of food that are covered by food stamps if they don’t have those,” Carter said.

Carter believes this puts her pantry at a disadvantage.

“As we’re seeing donations trend downward and the needs continue to rise, that leaves food pantry’s in kind of in the gap,” Carter said. “And we’re trying to help families who need services, but at what point, what is the breaking point, is the question that we ask ourselves.”

Carter says this may hurt her food pantry as well as people currently living on the streets. April Matias, a homeless woman on food stamps, currently seeks shelter in the Connecting Grounds from day-to-day, tells me this rule change is unfair.