New project approved for the Galloway-Lone Pine area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last night, Springfield’s Planning & zoning commission approved a rezoning request of a planned development on four acres at 3535 S. Lone Pine Ave. Seven voted in favor, one voted against.

Elevation Development Co. is planning a mixed-use development that would include retail, office, restaurant space and two multifamily buildings. H Design is the project architect.

The project has caused mixed reactions around the Galloway-Lone Pine area. KOLR10 News listened in on last night’s Planning and Zoning meeting and spoke with a local resident.

This is a developing story.