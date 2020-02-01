New program allows blood recipients to thank blood donor

Mo. — The Community Blood Center of The Ozarks is introducing a new program, allowing real connections between blood recipients and donors.

It’s called the Thank the Donor Program.

Here’s how it works.

Every bag of blood is identified with a unique donor identification number.

That number allows hospitals and blood banks to know exactly where a blood donation came from.

So all a blood recipient would have to do is plug the number into a website and send their donor a thank you message.

Mark Dague has been giving blood for more than 40 years.

He hopes this program will show more people why it’s so important to donate.

“It’s always nice to get that positive feedback but there really is a face behind what you do that it’s not just going off to a warehouse someplace it’s actual people being helped by what we do,” Dague said.

If you’ve received blood in the past and want to thank your donor, all you have to do is ask your hospital to look up the unit number of blood you received.