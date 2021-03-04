New pediatric clinic on wheels traveling Missouri to bring health care to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new CARE Mobile is now traveling Missouri to bring health care to local kids.

Inside the CARE Mobile

A pediatric clinic on wheels, the CARE Mobile offers basic health care from two months old through age 18.

The program is a partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, CoxHealth, and a number of supporters, including Great Southern Bank.

Throughout the school year, the CARE Mobile is routinely scheduled to visit schools in the area. With this convenience, children are able to get additional health care services brought directly to them.

“We are very excited about this new unit and the benefits it will bring to our patients, one of our goals is to ensure that children receive care where they are, so being able to offer a variety of services, or connect them to more advanced care that they may need, is something we take very seriously and inspires our work.” Tim Siebert, executive director of CMN Hospitals at CoxHealth

All services on the CARE Mobile are given by board-certified CoxHealth nurse practitioners, working with local physicians who serve as medical directors. Services do not replace primary care, but support children and families by offering immunizations, treatment of common illnesses, hearing and vision screenings, and sports physicals.

When needed, school nurses will be able to schedule appointments with the CARE Mobile for children on the day they will be at their school.

For questions about pricing, financial assistance, and the CARE Mobile schedule, please contact the relevant school nurse.