New owners for Nixa’s 160 Grand Prix reveals plans for the near future

NIXA, Mo – Nixa’s go-kart amusement park plans to open temporarily while weather permits.

The 160 Grand Prix Go Kart Track closed during the pandemic. Former owner Lloyd Hurst officially closed the track on May 30th, 2020. Since then, a ‘For Sale’ sign has been posted on the fence outside of the park.

“The previous owner didn’t run much in 2019 because his wife was sick, 2020 happened, and in 2021 he didn’t reopen and it’s been for sale, so my husband and I purchased it.” says future owner Lauren Askins. She has been rehabilitating the track in hopes to open it before the weather gets too cold for the season.

The closing date for the deal will be on October 20th, but Hurst has allowed Askins to come and remodel.

The 160 Grand Prix Go Kart Track will open its doors temporarily on Friday, October 22nd.

“I wanted to keep the name because it’s been here for 24 years. Mr. Lloyd has put his heart and soul into it and it really meant a lot that he chose us because he did have offers from other people, but he wanted someone to keep it the same. It is important to me to keep his legacy and keep the name the same,” says Askins.

She intends to add a food truck park and pickleball courts in some of the nine acres she has purchased.

The 160 Grand Prix Go Kart Track’s temporary hours will be Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm. Sunday will be from 12 pm to 6 pm. Askins is still considering the hours for the weekdays.