New organization hopes to help adult cancer patients live out one final dream

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man is running an organization dedicated to helping cancer patients near the end of their lives live out one final dream.

David Aldrich said he went through chemo himself and it taught him a lot about special needs that pop up for patients. His struggles with chemo and cancer inspired him to start My Final Chapter.

Chandra Leas, Aldrich’s latest patient, said she wants a sun deck at her house so she can watch her children play. To make Leas dream come true, Aldrich is working with local home improvement stores.

Aldrich helped Wade Perkins get an adjustable bed and go out to Destin, Florida, to be with his family.

You can learn more about My Final Chapter and its efforts through its Facebook page.