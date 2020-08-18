New Missouri Job Center and upcoming job fair in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is opening a northside center on Thursday, August 20.

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can find the center in “The Fairbanks” off of Broadway Avenue.

For those looking for employment, a drive-through job fair will be happening at the M. Graham Downtown Airport in Point Lookout on August 27.

The Hollister Chamber of Commerce is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tent space is limited to 12 businesses, but additional business employers can provide flyers with information on job openings.