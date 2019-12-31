New minimum wages go into effect Wednesday

Local News

by: Ed Button, Ozark Radio News

Posted: / Updated:
Money-file-2_20160118003631-159532

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (ORN).– Missouri and Arkansas workers will see an increase in the state’s minimum wage in the new year.

Missouri’s minimum wage will go from $8.60 an hour to $9.45, while Arkansas’ minimum wage will increase from $9.25 to $10 per hour. Both increases were initially approved by voters in those respective states in November 2018.

Those in favor say the increase in wages will put more money in the pockets of workers, who will hopefully invest the money in community businesses. Detractors, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, say an increase in the minimum wage could result in fewer jobs and fewer employees at those businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories