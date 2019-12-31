New minimum wages go into effect Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (ORN).– Missouri and Arkansas workers will see an increase in the state’s minimum wage in the new year.

Missouri’s minimum wage will go from $8.60 an hour to $9.45, while Arkansas’ minimum wage will increase from $9.25 to $10 per hour. Both increases were initially approved by voters in those respective states in November 2018.

Those in favor say the increase in wages will put more money in the pockets of workers, who will hopefully invest the money in community businesses. Detractors, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, say an increase in the minimum wage could result in fewer jobs and fewer employees at those businesses.