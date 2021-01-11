New meat processing plant opening in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A new beef packing plant will be bringing more jobs to Polk County and Southwest Missouri at a facility that sat vacant for two years.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers, the company moving into the empty plant, will be one of the only two beef packing plants in the state.

Stacy Davies, CEO and co-owner of Missouri Prime Beef Packers, said the plant will help the economy in Southwest Missouri.

“We’re looking forward to providing families, in southwest Missouri, jobs,” said Davies. “We need 250 employees. It’ll be a great thing for the Polk County economy and the economy of Southwest Missouri. We’ll be buying cattle from the state of Missouri and turning it into beef for consumers in Missouri.”

Over the past year, many meat processing plants across the country have shut down temporarily after COVID-19 spread through employees.

Despite the pandemic, Missouri Beef Packers said they are prepared to keep employees safe.

“We have put together a very stringent COVID process,” said Pamela Johnson, human resources director. “On the floor, we will have partitions in situations in between where we can’t social distance, and everyone will be wearing a mask 100% of the time with a face shield.”

A ribbon-cutting for the plant is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15, where Governor Mike Parson is expected to speak and take a tour of the facility.