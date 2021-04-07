New mayor, aldermen to join Branson leadership

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s changing of the guard will add a new mayor and aldermen to the city’s Board of Aldermen.

The mayor-elect and former alderman of Ward II, Larry Milton, won by a large margin as well as every local aldermen candidate Milton endorsed.

“The people have spoken,” said Milton. “Their voices have been heard, and I’m going to work with the board to make the positive changes that our community has been asking for, for years.”

One of the new aldermen will be local theatre owner Clay Cooper.

“I told my wife, I said you know I’m tired of fighting standing behind Larry,” said Cooper. “I’m going to get involved and try to win this thing and stand next to Larry.”

Ruth Denham was standing next to Cooper and Milton when she won the race to be the newest alderwoman of Ward III.

“Give the power back to the people, back to the citizens,” said Denham. “We work for the citizens, the citizens don’t work for us.”

Cody Fenton ran unopposed in the race for alderman of Ward II to replace Milton.

“I hope we can all find a way to work together,” said Fenton. “Come together and make decisions that are going to be best for our city and the citizens who live here and the tourists who come.”

The next Branson Board of Aldermen meeting with the new members will be on April 13 in person at City Hall. Since December 2020, meetings have been hosted virtually.