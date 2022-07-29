The Greene County Commission has released plans for the former jail and Sheriff’s Office in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday.

In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after.

Commissioners announced they plan to renovate the existing Judicial Center and build new courtrooms where the jail and Sheriff’s Office was, also known as the Justice Center. A new secure lobby would connect both buildings, creating one larger complex for court and county offices.

Sections of the former jail would be transformed into new courtrooms. The staff from the Greene County Juvenile Office and the Youth Academy would move into the renovated Justice Center.

Plans for the project also propose a renovation to the Greene County Historic Courthouse. The gravel parking lot west of the Historic Courthouse on N. Boonville will be paved.

The changes also mean some county offices will move out of the Cox Medical Tower, where the county is currently renting office space for the Commission and Public Administrator. The new plans would bring them to the main campus. Other offices such as Human Resources and Information Technology would move into existing spaces.

“The Commission is pleased to announce our proposal on best uses of existing and enhanced county facilities after working with all officeholders and department heads,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon in a news release. “Greene County is working together to deliver needed citizen services in the most effective and efficient manner possible.”

The county says the plan is not finalized and could change. It’s expected to cost $19 million and will be paid for with bonds from the 2017 county sales tax.