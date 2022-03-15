SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new $10,000 grant will allow the Springfield-Greene County Library to expand and share an online digital collection of photographs of the rapid change in Springfield and the Ozarks.

The grant will is paying the staff time to digitize 5,000 images from the Springfield News-Leader’s print and negative collection, “From the Darkroom.“

Since 2016, the partnership between the two has placed online nearly 29,000 images of the News-Leader’s estimated 2.7 million photographs and negatives from 1945 to 2011.

According to their press release, this latest addition is possible through an American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries award. It is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and in partnership with the American Library Association.

The collection already online depicts the period of rapid growth in Springfield and the Ozarks. It includes images of Route 66, the Frisco Railroad, O’Reilly General Army Hospital, Lily-Tulip Cup Corporation, Mercy Hospital, women in the workforce, economic and urban growth, agricultural developments, political movements, cultural changes, and daily life.