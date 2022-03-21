SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield has announced a change in leadership for the department that’s tasked with finding and enforcing change in nuisance and blighted properties.

During a City Council luncheon on February 8th, Springfield’s Building Development Services Director Dwayne Shmel provided an update on efforts to crack down on city code violations and complaints.

He told OzarksFirst on February 15th he had hired five more inspectors and secured four more contractors to help clear a backlog of nuisance complaints and blighted buildings that were slated for demolition before he took over the role in January 2021.

But on February 22nd, Shmel resigned from his position. He had been the Director of Building Development Services for a little over a year.

The City named Brock Rowe as interim director of the City of Springfield’s Building Development Services on March 14th. He most recently served as assistant director.

In an interview with KOLR 10 News on Monday, Rowe said his ultimate goal was to clean up the city. He says, the current backlog of blighted properties is “getting smaller and smaller and smaller every day.”

Despite adding staff and contractors, Rowe says his crews are limited on how fast they can act.

“The process is what takes a long time. As you know, for a blighted building, it can take up to a year to get to the point where we can actually demolish it or have it fixed.”

BDS reported in 2021, 62% of nuisance property cases end within 10 days of the owner receiving a notice letter and the process does not have to continue, but the problem comes when the owner refuses to clean up.

It could take up to 100 days for a trash company to respond. Dangerous buildings take even longer to deal with. It could take up to 245 days to tear them down.

The city demolished 17 blighted buildings in 2020. In 2021, that number grew to 42 buildings.

In recent city meetings, neighbors and City Council members alike have voiced their frustrations about repeat offenders. The current City of Springfield ordinances require the BDS department to look at each case individually.

Former Director Dwayne Smhel told OzarksFirst on February 15th he would like to look into what more could be done and said he would be in support of the City Council drafting a new ordinance that would create a range of penalties for properties that have to be cleaned up more than once.

However, Rowe tells OzarksFirst Monday, “A lot of times people can’t claim the properties because they can’t afford it, [increasing penalties] wouldn’t fix the problem, it would only create more problems.”

Instead, he says he would like to focus on education.

“We are an enforcement agency and we do enforce stuff, but if we can make it a teaching moment and say, ‘Hey, these are the reasons we’re here, we’re here to clean up this because the city code says you can’t have these in your yard,’ or, ‘We’re here to help you fix your house,'” says Rowe. “We’ve gotten away from that, and that’s where I want to get back to.”

Rowe says he would also like to see neighbors step back from isolation and work to help each other clean and maintain their homes.