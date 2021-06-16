New large trash pickup program coming to Nixa

NIXA, Mo- Residents in Nixa can now leave one large trash item on the curb each week along with their normal trash collection.
Nixa City Council voted in a meeting Monday to amend the current agreement with Republic Services. The change replaces “Citywide Clean-up Day” which was a one-day event provided by Republic Services.
Below is a list of large items accepted for trash collection:
- Furniture (indoor or outdoor including couches, tables, chairs, tv stands, etc.)
- Bed frame
- Mattress (must be wrapped in plastic)
- Toilet/vanity
- Hand tools
- Electric power tools
- Weed eaters & gas-powered tools (must be drained of all fuel and oil)
- Boxes
- Dresser
- TV/monitor
- Outdoor toys
- Bicycle
- Microwave oven
- Grill (no propane tank)
- Or up to 10 additional bags or boxes of waste not to exceed 70 lbs. each
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Tires
- Propane tanks
- Appliances
- Construction projects/fence/carpet/decks/etc.
- Rocks, bricks, concrete
- Hazardous waste (including paint, oil, aerosol cans, fertilizers, etc.)
- Brush/limbs/yard waste
- Bulk liquids
- Vehicles/large vehicle parts/motors/tires/batteries
If you have any items that are considered too big or too heavy that fit under the acceptable list above call Republic Services at 417-268-1265 or 417-268-1261.
The city says Nixa residents may drop off appliances, yard waste, and other recyclables at the Nixa Recycle Center.