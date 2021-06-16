New large trash pickup program coming to Nixa

NIXA, Mo- Residents in Nixa can now leave one large trash item on the curb each week along with their normal trash collection.

Nixa City Council voted in a meeting Monday to amend the current agreement with Republic Services. The change replaces “Citywide Clean-up Day” which was a one-day event provided by Republic Services.

Below is a list of large items accepted for trash collection:

Furniture (indoor or outdoor including couches, tables, chairs, tv stands, etc.)

Bed frame

Mattress (must be wrapped in plastic)

Toilet/vanity

Hand tools

Electric power tools

Weed eaters & gas-powered tools (must be drained of all fuel and oil)

Boxes

Dresser

TV/monitor

Outdoor toys

Bicycle

Microwave oven

Grill (no propane tank)

Or up to 10 additional bags or boxes of waste not to exceed 70 lbs. each

Items that will not be accepted include:

Tires

Propane tanks

Appliances

Construction projects/fence/carpet/decks/etc.

Rocks, bricks, concrete

Hazardous waste (including paint, oil, aerosol cans, fertilizers, etc.)

Brush/limbs/yard waste

Bulk liquids

Vehicles/large vehicle parts/motors/tires/batteries

If you have any items that are considered too big or too heavy that fit under the acceptable list above call Republic Services at 417-268-1265 or 417-268-1261.

The city says Nixa residents may drop off appliances, yard waste, and other recyclables at the Nixa Recycle Center.