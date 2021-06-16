New large trash pickup program coming to Nixa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Trash Can Be a Billboard for Burglars_-8794218343780037100

NIXA, Mo- Residents in Nixa can now leave one large trash item on the curb each week along with their normal trash collection.

Nixa City Council voted in a meeting Monday to amend the current agreement with Republic Services. The change replaces “Citywide Clean-up Day” which was a one-day event provided by Republic Services.

Below is a list of large items accepted for trash collection:

  • Furniture (indoor or outdoor including couches, tables, chairs, tv stands, etc.)
  • Bed frame
  • Mattress (must be wrapped in plastic)
  • Toilet/vanity
  • Hand tools
  • Electric power tools
  • Weed eaters & gas-powered tools (must be drained of all fuel and oil)
  • Boxes
  • Dresser
  • TV/monitor
  • Outdoor toys
  • Bicycle
  • Microwave oven
  • Grill (no propane tank)
  • Or up to 10 additional bags or boxes of waste not to exceed 70 lbs. each

Items that will not be accepted include:

  • Tires
  • Propane tanks
  • Appliances
  • Construction projects/fence/carpet/decks/etc.
  • Rocks, bricks, concrete
  • Hazardous waste (including paint, oil, aerosol cans, fertilizers, etc.)
  • Brush/limbs/yard waste
  • Bulk liquids
  • Vehicles/large vehicle parts/motors/tires/batteries

If you have any items that are considered too big or too heavy that fit under the acceptable list above call Republic Services at 417-268-1265 or 417-268-1261.

The city says Nixa residents may drop off appliances, yard waste, and other recyclables at the Nixa Recycle Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now