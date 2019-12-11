New Kansas City airport will include 2 all-gender bathrooms

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Kansas City’s new airport will include two all-gender bathrooms, as well as other bathrooms designed to be inclusive and convenient.

The city’s aviation department said Wednesday the airport also will include changing rooms, rooms for nursing mothers and larger stalls with room for passengers’ luggage.

Justin Meyer, a city aviation official, says the all-gender restrooms will not only help transgender people but families with children of both genders, or someone with an elderly parent of the opposite gender.

Kansas City currently is demolishing its three-terminal airport. The new airport is expected to open in 2023

