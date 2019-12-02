New jail location for Greene County announced

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– Greene County Commission has obtained 23 acres of land to build a new jail facility.

The land is located at Division and Haseltind Rd east of White Chapel Cemetery and south of the Springfield Branson National Airport.

The land was purchased for $679,545 from SCI Missouri Funeral Services.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday (12/3/2019) at 1:30 pm located at 330 W. Scott St in the media room to release more information.

The new location would allow most of the Greene County Sheriff’s office to be located in one building.

The County is working on the design and hopes to break ground in early Spring of 2020.

According to a press release, the Green County Jail currently houses 708 inmates and has 409 Sheriff office employees.

The current jail location is near:

5 schools within 0.5 miles

11 schools within 1 mile

23 schools within 1.5 miles

30 schools within 2 miles

The new jail location:

0 schools within 0.5 miles

0 schools within 1 mile

1 school within 1.5 miles

3 schools within 2 miles

This is a developing story.