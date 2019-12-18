New information on the shooting at Springfield Underground

UPDATE: Johnson pleaded not guilty today (12/18/2019). He has a bond hearing on December 23.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Police were dispatched to 3610 E. Kearney (Kraft Food Distribution Center) in the Springfield Underground facility for a report of a shooting.

Stanley Johnson, the shooter, drove his vehicle into the facility and headed towards the victim.

An altercation started between Johnson and the victim where Johnson then shot the victim in the arm.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

According to a PC Statement, the victim was contacted about the incident and said that he was working in the facility when he saw Johnson running toward him. He thought Johnson was another employee who needed help. As Johnson approached, the victim noticed he was armed with two handguns.

The victim tried to pull away in his vehicle when Johnson attempted to get in the cab. Johnson then pointed one of the handguns at the victim and shot him.

The victim then got out of his vehicle and tackled Johnson. He was able to hold his arms down and disarm one gun from Johnson and throw it in the truck.

Johnson then got up to his feet and tried to get back into his vehicle to drive away. The victim went after him and was able to get the second gun from Johnson and tell employees to call 911.

The victim said he did not know Johnson and had never seen him before.

While investigating later Springfield Police Department found a third firearm and a tactical vest in the vehicle Johnson arrived in.

