HUMANSVILLE, Mo. – People in the rural town of Humansville will now have more accessibility to critical medicine.

SmithWay Pharmacy opened its doors for the first time on Monday.

Customers said they’ve been driving 15 to 20 miles to get their prescriptions.

Now, the new pharmacy will allow them to have easier access. “It’s a lot less travel and, like I said, I’m on social security, I’m on a limited income, so it’s going to be a lot quicker to come to Humansville than it is to go all the way to Bolivar, especially in snow,” said pharmacy customer from Flemington, Randy Hammond.

Hammond was one of the first customers in line on Monday to transfer his prescriptions closer. Pharmacy owner, Missy Smith, said it has been many years since a pharmacy existed in Humansville.

The location, which used to be a bank, already came with a drive-thru. “It’s just such an underserved area,” said Smith. “You have a doctors’ office here, which is great writing prescriptions, but then people have to drive 15 to 20 miles, either way, to go to a pharmacy.”

Smith said they also have delivery services, further bridging the access gap. “There are people that can’t get out of their house,” said Smith. “They don’t have access, they can’t drive. A lot of the elderly are just stuck.”

Delivery services, she said, will be expanding to surrounding towns in the coming months. The pharmacy said the goal is to get the word out there that they are open so people know the resource is available.

To reach the pharmacy, call (417) 754-1501.