New high school course offers students internships

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A local high school has a new course that offers students paid internships.

Bolivar students interview for positions and have an official signing day when they get hired.

Michael Deason, a Junior in the program, says this helped him pursue the career he wanted to go into.

“Like I said I wanted to be an automotive technician and I found out that they were hiring through the program so I took it,” Deason said.

Three students signed today.

There are a total of 15 students in the program.