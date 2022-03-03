SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The new Greene County Jail is close to being finished.

Sheriff Jim Arnott explained Thursday they are hopeful this new jail will attract more people who want to be detention officers. He says this could help employment numbers in the county.

The new jail will house less inmates, with the goal being a better workplace for officers.

“We’ve designed this facility to where you’re not fatigued by being in with a large amount of inmates and that you can move,” Arnott said. “We’ve got break rooms. We’ve got bathrooms that you can go to that’s private. I put an advanced team together that said ‘I want this built so we can attract people. People can have a good working environment.’ And that’s the product that we have. That’s what we built.”

Arnott said they are still waiting on final approval to run their own academy out of the jail where they would train deputies and officers.